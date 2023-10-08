It’s game day!

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) across the pond in London at 9:30 a.m. EDT today in a marquee matchup between two of last year’s AFC playoff teams.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its fourth straight game of the year.

Game day: Bills vs. Jaguars

Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 5 showdown in London playing out.

How to follow Bills vs. Jaguars from home

It’s an early start time for Week 5, and we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!

Even more Bills news

How Buffalo’s defense has been disruptive and leads the league in sacks and interceptions, hear how Pro Football Hall of Famer and former NFL MVP Kurt Warner sees a lot of himself in Josh Allen, see how safety Damar Hamlin brought his CPR awareness campaign to London, find out who are the Bills’ Legends of the Game for the showdown with Jacksonville, and more!

