It’s game day!
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) across the pond in London at 9:30 a.m. EDT today in a marquee matchup between two of last year’s AFC playoff teams.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its fourth straight game of the year.
Game day: Bills vs. Jaguars
Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 5 showdown in London playing out.
- How we see it: News writers make picks for Bills vs. Jaguars - Buffalo News
- Bills vs Jaguars prediction and keys to the Sunday morning game in London - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Jaguars line, prediction and odds: Why almost all of our experts are taking Buffalo - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: Prediction, NFL picks, odds for NFL Week 5 (10/8/2023) - newyorkupstate.com
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 5 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 5 picks against the spread: Bill Belichick’s grumpy faces continue - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 5 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN
- View from Vegas: AFC South opponents have been a challenge for Bills, especially against the spread - Buffalo News
How to follow Bills vs. Jaguars from home
It’s an early start time for Week 5, and we’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!
- What channel is Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on? How to watch, stream NFL Week 5 London game - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills vs. Jaguars in London | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 5 - BuffaloBills.com
- What channel is Bills vs. Jaguars game on? Time, TV, streaming info - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills news
How Buffalo’s defense has been disruptive and leads the league in sacks and interceptions, hear how Pro Football Hall of Famer and former NFL MVP Kurt Warner sees a lot of himself in Josh Allen, see how safety Damar Hamlin brought his CPR awareness campaign to London, find out who are the Bills’ Legends of the Game for the showdown with Jacksonville, and more!
- The Buffalo Bills’ defense leads the NFL in sacks and interceptions heading into Week 5 - newyorkupstate.com
- Alan Pergament: NFL Network analyst and NFL MVP Kurt Warner sees himself in Josh Allen’s play - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hosts first international stop of CPR Tour in London - Buffalo News
- Bills announce Fred Jackson, Thurman Thomas and Lorenzo Alexander as Legends of the Game in London - BuffaloBills.com
- Breakfast, beer and the Bills: 16 places to watch the game Sunday morning - Democrat & Chronicle
- Wake up, Bills fans: Restaurants prepare to get early start for London game - Buffalo News
- Super Bowl 2024 odds: Bills climbing while 49ers maintain lead; look out for Ravens? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Erik Brady: When the Bills come to London, a Buffalonian living there has no choice but to go to them - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Jacksonville Jaguars to watch in London against the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five questions with Big Cat Country ahead of Bills-Jaguars in London - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jaguars final injury report: Von Miller listed as questionable for Sunday - Buffalo Rumblings
- Analysis of Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense ahead of Week 5 clash with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Jaguars: What to look for in Week 5 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick Out: Jacksonville Jaguars opponent preview - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jaguars vs. Bills TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Week 5 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Post Week 4 QB STEW rankings: What have we learned about Bills QB Josh Allen? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: Minorcan-style Buffalo Chicken Chowder for Bills vs. Jags in London - Buffalo Rumblings
