Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars first-half open thread

Good morning, friends! As we prepare to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are kicking off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, we’re up pretty early on the East Coast of the United States. If you’re watching from elsewhere, well, it may even be earlier — or later, if you’re joining us from across the Atlantic. Time is a crazy thing.

The Bills (3-1) enter this one red-hot, and coming off a 48-20 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins, they’re looking to keep the good times rolling. The Jaguars (2-2) were victorious in London last week, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium. The Jags are a hard team to really make a judgment about in the early going this season as they’ve played four fairly low-scoring affairs. They could easily be 3-1 had they been able to put some drives together against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they feel like a team that just hasn’t put it all together yet.

Buffalo, on the other hand, has looked dynamic after a first-week stumble against the New York Jets. The Bills’ starters haven’t finished any of the last three contests, as the team had the game well in hand by the midway point of each of the last three fourth quarters they’ve played.

This is your open thread for the first half of this week’s matchup. Remember to remain civil to each other. If you’re looking for that classic game-thread feel, toggle the comments to “oldest.” And, most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!