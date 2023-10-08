Buffalo Bills Week 5 inactives vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to kick off in just around 90 minutes. While the game takes place at 9:30 AM Eastern Time here in America, the game kicks off at 2:30 PM British Standard Time.

The Bills made a flurry of roster moves yesterday which hinted at what their inactive list would look like today. We already knew that Greg Rousseau would be out for the game, and we also already knew that Tre’Davious White would be out for the season, but the latter was placed on injured reserve yesterday. In a corresponding move, the team activated star edge rusher Von Miller off the PUP list, making him eligible to play today. The Bills also elevated two players off the practice squad, cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers, for the game today.

Is Miller active? Will Ingram or Vickers earn their first international cap? Here is the list of inactive players for both teams today.

T Alec Anderson

Another week, another healthy scratch for the young, versatile o-lineman. He’ll likely remain as such until there’s an injury up front. Ryan Bates serves the Jack-of-All-Trades role and Ryan Van Demark is the swing tackle.

G Germain Ifedi

The veteran remains inactive as the ninth or tenth offensive lineman on the roster.

DE Greg Rousseau

This one we already knew, as Groot was ruled out on Friday with a foot injury.

DE Shaq Lawson

This one we didn’t know already, but after Lawson was added to the injury report on Saturday with a toe injury, we thought this might happen. That means that not only is Kingsley Jonathan active once again, but Von Miller will make his season debut today, as well.

DT Poona Ford

The big man is inactive today, as practice squad player Kendal Vickers gets the nod instead. Vickers can play as a defensive end if needed, which may have swung the scales in his favor given the injuries on the edge.

CB Christian Benford

Oof. One week after losing White, Buffalo will also be without its other starting corner. Benford left last week’s game with a shoulder injury, but he was able to return after White’s Achilles injury. Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam will start on the outside, with Ja’Marcus Ingram the third outside corner in uniform.

S Damar Hamlin

With some positive injury news—Jordan Poyer is back ready to roll—that means Hamlin is back to a healthy scratch on game day.

Here are Jacksonville’s inactive players: