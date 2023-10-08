Bills vs. Jaguars: player prop bets for Sunday morning

Hey Bills Mafia — are (most of) you ready for some morning football? The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off in less than an hour, but it’s not too late to get in on the fun of prop bets with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual gameplay itself.

Here’s a few examples of how prop bets generally work in football games.

Player Performance: Many prop bets revolve around specific players’ performances during the game. Examples include betting on the total number of passing yards a quarterback will have, whether a running back will score a touchdown, or how many tackles a defensive player might make.

Team Performance: These prop bets focus on team-based statistics, such as the total number of points scored by both teams combined, the margin of victory, or how many touchdowns a team will score in a game.

For For this week’s Jaguars-Bills game, here’s a few prop bets I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are a few I’m leaning towards:

TE Dawson Knox — Over 17.5 receiving yards (-125)

We’ve entered the space where you expect certain numbers from guys who are catching passes from Josh Allen. So 17.5 yards for Knox should be an easy bet, right? It’s not. In four games this season Knox has only hit 17 yards one time. You read that right. The $52-million-dollar tight end hasn’t been much of a factor in the passing game this season. I’m expecting the team to get Knox more involved in the offense today.

Bills’ first drive ending in a Touchdown (+265)

The Bills have found their stride on offense since their Week 1 loss to the Jets. The expectation here is that the Bills offense will be too much for the Jaguars from beginning to end. If jet lag doesn’t affect the Bills, I’d expect more of the same. Josh Allen has looked efficient and almost unstoppable. They’ll be able to get the ball in the end zone often today.

James Cook first TD scorer (+850)

Cook has been the focal point of the Bills rushing attack this season. It’s only paid off for a touchdown once so far. And that was last week. Look for Cook to be hungry for paydirt. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is in the passing game instead of a handoff.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.