Bills vs Jaguars: LB Matt Milano ruled out with knee injury during first quarter

As the Buffalo Bills were making a goal line stand with the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to put the first points on the board in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, linebacker Matt Milano had to be helped off the field.

The All-pro linebacker looked to have his right leg bent underneath him in a pile up on a third down.

Milano was escorted to the blue medical tent but didn’t look like he was able to put any pressure on his right leg and relied heavily on members of the Bills training staff to get to the sideline.

Just minutes later, the Bills announced that Milano had been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. NFL Network announced that Milano was seen with an aircast that went from his ankle to his thigh.

Rookie linebacker Dorian Williams replaced Milano.