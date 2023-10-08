Bills vs Jaguars: DaQuan Jones questionable to return with pectoral injury

After the Buffalo Bills forced the Jacksonville Jaguars to punt on their first possession of the game being played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, DaQuan Jones headed to the blue medical tent where he was ruled as questionable to return with a pectorial injury.

Bills Injury Updates:



LB Matt Milano is out (knee).



DT Daquan Jones is doubtful (pec). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2023

Buffalo’s defensive tackle has been a staple along the defensive line and the Bills can’t really afford to be without him today as they are already without Greg Rousseau (foot) and Shaq Lawson (toe).

With edge rusher Von Miller returning to action today, Buffalo still has seven defensive lineman on the active roster: Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, and Kingsley Jonathan all join Miller. However, both Floyd and Jonathan have had medical attention already today.

Update: Kingsley Jonathan returned to the sideline with his helmet on, an apparent sign he was okay and ready to return to action.