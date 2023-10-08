 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: A.J. Epenesa forces a fumble and recovers it to keep the Jaguars from scoring at end of first half

Big time play by Epenesa

By Danyel Geist
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

