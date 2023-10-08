Bills vs. Jaguars: Taron Johnson leaves game with knee injury; quickly returns

With the Buffalo Bills trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by four points midway through the third quarter in a game that has been a rollercoaster of big plays and penalties but not much scoring, Taron Johnson fell to the ground clutching his knee.

Johnson, who is a dominant force in the Bills defensive backfield, looked to have hyperextended his knee. After being surrounded by athletic trainers as teammates took a knee, Johnson got up and jogged to the locker room – presumably for x-rays – refusing the cart which had been brought for him, and Buffalo quickly announced that he was questionable to return.

Injury Update: Taron Johnson is questionable to return (left knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 8, 2023

While Buffalo lists Cam Lewis and Siran Neal as next in line behind Johnson on their depth chart, it has been safety Taylor Rapp that has replaced Johnson in games this season when the sixth-year back needed a break, and it was Rapp who came in today.

However, before the end of the thrid quarter, with the Jaguars threatening to extend their four point lead, Johnson came running back onto the field.