NFL Week 5 afternoon games open thread

With the Buffalo Bills’ game in the books, having suffered a loss to the London-adjusted Jacksonville Jaguars, the bulk of NFL Week 5 now begins play during the second weekend of October.

This afternoon, we’ll all become New York Giants fans, hoping they can pull off a massive upset of the Miami Dolphins to keep the Bills ahead of their AFC East foes. Tough card to draw. It sure would help if the rest of AFC East, if not the AFC overall, lost today.

That would mean rooting for the Sean Payton Denver Broncos. Even Bob would agree that’s not good. Will the Carolina Panther get out of winless jail this weekend, somehow besting the Detroit Lions? Are the Steelers as bad as it appears? Will New England Patriots quarterback silence doubters, including what appears to be his coaches?

Have the Cincinnati Bengals fallen off a cliff, and will big-game Kirk Cousins find Patrick Mahomes less than lethal late this afternoon? Will the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys give the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season, respectively?

Who rooting for today, Bills Mafia?

