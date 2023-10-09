What a dud that was for the Buffalo Bills.
Playing their first game in London in eight years, Buffalo’s offense was a no-show, the Bills started off slow, and their defense wore down in a 25-20 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the setback and offers up observations, positional grades, and report cards as the Bills dropped their second AFC divisional game this year.
Game recap, key plays: Bills stumble vs. Jaguars
The Bills committed too many penalties and couldn’t overcome a slew of self-inflicted mistakes in seeing their three-game winning streak snapped Sunday morning. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoyed another solid day, but the rest of Buffalo’s offense was a no-show, including the offensive line, which failed to open holes for the ground game.
While the defense performed admirably over the first three quarters, Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley eventually overwhelmed Buffalo’s worn-down defense in the fourth quarter. We analyze the game and dissect the key plays that led to Buffalo’s demoralizing loss.
- Plays that shaped the game: Self-inflicted wounds, Trevor Lawrence’s arm sink Bills - Buffalo News
- How It Happened: Top plays, standout players in Bills’ loss to Jacksonville - Buffalo News
- Jaguars edge Bills after Buffalo’s sluggish start: How Lawrence, Etienne remained unfazed - The Athletic (subscription required)
- ‘He showed up’: Defensive end A.J. Epenesa a bright spot for Buffalo Bills in London - Buffalo News
- ‘He showed up’: A.J. Epenesa proves he can help carry short-handed Bills defense - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills vs. Jaguars in London - BuffaloBills.com
- McDermott: Jaguars had ‘better energy than we did’ - WGR 550
- Simon: London was calling, but Bills didn’t answer - WGR 550
- Jaguars 25, Bills 20 | Final score, game highlights + stats to know - BuffaloBills.com
- Jaguars 25-20 Bills (Oct 8, 2023) Game Recap - ESPN
- NFL 2023 Week 5: Biggest questions, risers and takeaways - ESPN
Observations from Buffalo’s disappointing loss
The injuries continue to mount for Buffalo’s defense, the offense lacked urgency from the get-go, there were too many costly penalties, and it could be said that head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills coaches didn’t have the team prepared to face Jacksonville. We discuss these observations and more from Buffalo’s second straight loss to Jacksonville in London.
- Three questions: Defensive injuries make Bills’ London loss devastating - Buffalo News
- Observations: Battered Bills’ defense collapses late, offense doesn’t do enough early in loss to Jaguars - Buffalo News
- Bloody awful: Buffalo Bills lack energy, lose star players in loss to Jaguars (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: Blame for lack of urgency offensively starts with Bills’ coaches - Buffalo News
- What went wrong for the Bills in sloppy London loss to Jaguars? 5 observations from Sunday - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Injury-riddled Bills worn out in lethargic performance: 6 takeaways from loss to Jaguars - Democrat & Chronicle
- Did Bills’ late arrival to London cool down their red-hot offense? Stefon Diggs weighs in - newyorkupstate.com
- Did the sluggish Bills botch their travel plans to London before loss to Jaguars? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bulldog: Flat as a crumpet - WGR 550
- Bills have an ugly day in penalties: Here are all the flags thrown against Buffalo - Buffalo News
LB Matt Milano may be out for the season with knee injury
For the second consecutive week, the Bills lost a talented member of their defense as All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is feared to be lost for the season with a serious knee injury. Plus, unheralded defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral injury, and Bills players were not pleased with the “terrible” turf surface they played on vs. the Jaguars.
- Bills’ coach McDermott on Matt Milano knee injury: ‘Not looking good’ - Buffalo News
- Bills provide injury updates on Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones - BuffaloBills.com
- Milano feared to have suffered season-ending knee injury - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills face huge test with defensive injuries piling up - ESPN - Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills LB Matt Milano, DT Daquan Jones leave loss injured - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Disaster in London: Bills lose Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones in first quarter vs. Jaguars - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills’ Sean McDermott uses three words for injury outlook of defensive standouts - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Taron Johnson: ‘The turf was terrible here. They have to get rid of it’ - Buffalo News
- Bills players lament ‘terrible’ turf at London game vs. Jaguars in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - The Athletic (subscription required)
- ‘Just dipping my toe in the water’ | Bills react to the return of Von Miller and loss of Matt Milano - BuffaloBills.com
Report cards and positional grades
Catch up on report cards to see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s loss to Jacksonville.
- Report card: Coaching, running game fail the Bills in loss to Jaguars - Buffalo News
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Jaguars at Bills (in London) - WGR 550
- Bills report card: Buffalo defense gets battered, offense sleep-walks in loss to Jaguars - Democrat & Chronicle
Loading comments...