What a dud that was for the Buffalo Bills.

Playing their first game in London in eight years, Buffalo’s offense was a no-show, the Bills started off slow, and their defense wore down in a 25-20 loss vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps the setback and offers up observations, positional grades, and report cards as the Bills dropped their second AFC divisional game this year.

Game recap, key plays: Bills stumble vs. Jaguars

The Bills committed too many penalties and couldn’t overcome a slew of self-inflicted mistakes in seeing their three-game winning streak snapped Sunday morning. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoyed another solid day, but the rest of Buffalo’s offense was a no-show, including the offensive line, which failed to open holes for the ground game.

While the defense performed admirably over the first three quarters, Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley eventually overwhelmed Buffalo’s worn-down defense in the fourth quarter. We analyze the game and dissect the key plays that led to Buffalo’s demoralizing loss.

Observations from Buffalo’s disappointing loss

The injuries continue to mount for Buffalo’s defense, the offense lacked urgency from the get-go, there were too many costly penalties, and it could be said that head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills coaches didn’t have the team prepared to face Jacksonville. We discuss these observations and more from Buffalo’s second straight loss to Jacksonville in London.

LB Matt Milano may be out for the season with knee injury

For the second consecutive week, the Bills lost a talented member of their defense as All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is feared to be lost for the season with a serious knee injury. Plus, unheralded defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral injury, and Bills players were not pleased with the “terrible” turf surface they played on vs. the Jaguars.

Report cards and positional grades

Catch up on report cards to see which players are trending up and whose stock is on the decline following Buffalo’s loss to Jacksonville.

