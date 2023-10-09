One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills handled by Jacksonville Jaguars in London

The Buffalo Bills flew over to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and it was a much different team than we last saw when they were demolishing the mighty Miami Dolphins.

The team that showed up to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Sunday didn’t move the ball at will — really at all — like they did against the Dolphins. On the other side, the defense performed admirably after just 15 combined snaps from linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, but couldn’t manage to get off the field. The offense’s ineffectiveness paired with the defense’s lack of killer instinct allowed the Jags to control the game to a time of possession of 38:12 — the second-most time of possession by an opponent in the Josh Allen era of the Buffalo Bills. That left the Bills with just 21:48 of possession. NFL teams over the same period (2018 through 2023) have just 10 wins out of 97 games for a winning percentage of 0.103%.

Hopefully the Bills can manage more offensive output and defensive stops now that they are back on US soil.