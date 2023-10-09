Packers at Raiders ‘Monday Night Football’ pick and open thread

In a “not so exciting” Monday Night Football matchup tonight, the Green Bay Packers (2-2) will clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Both teams are hungry for a crucial win, looking to kick-start their seasons and climb up their respective divisions. With key player injuries and a history of underwhelming performances, the Packers and the Raiders face high stakes in this must-win game. Our friends over at DraftKings have the O/U set at 45.5 and the spread in favor of the Packers at -2.5.

Packers Aim to Rebound

After a disappointing 34-20 divisional loss to the Detroit Lions, the Packers are eager to get back on track. Wide receiver Christian Watson’s return from injury is a much-needed boost for the offense, as quarterback Jordan Love has struggled to find his rhythm. With Watson’s presence on the field, Love may find the pressure alleviated and have more opportunities for success. A notable absence, however, is running back Aaron Jones, who is listed as questionable and is unlikely to play, placing further burden on the Packers’ offense.

Raiders Face Season of Disappointment

For the Raiders, the 2023 season has been a disappointment thus far. Their solitary win came by a narrow margin against the Denver Broncos (17-16), leaving much to be desired. In their most recent game, a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders struggled to find rhythm on offense, putting their hopes for a successful season on the line. With a tough AFC West division to contend with, tonight’s clash represents a must-win situation for the Raiders.

My prediction

Considering the Packers’ recent defeat, as well as the Raiders’ struggles this season, I’m going with the Packers to win this one. With Watson back in action, Love should have a legitimate receiving threat and improve his performance. The Raiders, on the other hand, need to dig deep to avoid falling into a deeper hole in their challenging division. With these factors in mind, I predict a Packers victory.

To take it a step further, I’m taking the Packers to not only win but also cover the spread. Additionally, given both teams’ current offensive struggle, the game is likely to result in a lower overall point tally so I would take the under on the overall points.

In conclusion, Monday Night Football promises an intense defensive battle between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have high stakes, aiming to secure a win to revitalize their seasons. With the Packers looking to bounce back from a divisional loss and the Raiders desperate to climb the AFC West standings, fans can anticipate an entertaining and hard-fought matchup.

In sports betting, a -2.5 spread means that the favored team (in this case, the Green Bay Packers) is expected to win by 2.5 points. This means that if you bet on the Packers, they must win the game by at least 3 points for your bet to be successful. On the other hand, if you bet on the underdog team (in this case, the Las Vegas Raiders), they can either win the game or lose by 2 points or less for your bet to win.

Now, let’s discuss the over/under being set at 45.5. The over/under, also known as the total, refers to the combined score of both teams in a game. In this case, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the line at 45.5 points. For example, if you bet the over on 45.5, the combined score of both teams would need to be 46 points or more for your bet to win. Conversely, if you bet the under, the combined score must be 45 points or less for your bet to be successful.