Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones to have surgery per Buffalo HC Sean McDermott

The news coming out of One Bills Drive following Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London wasn’t great for the Buffalo Bills.

When meeting with members of the media this afternoon, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that both linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones would be missing “some time.” Both players, who were lost to the Bills in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss, will require surgery.

McDermott listed Milano as having a “leg” injury and Jones as having a “pectoral” injury. Milano’s designation as leg and not knee could be a good sign that maybe it is a broken leg as was mentioned by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport yesterday evening and not something more. However, it is McDermott — and we know he doesn’t like to give any more information than absolutely necessary when it comes to his players.

Milano only played 11 defensive snaps before he had his leg twisted under him in a pile up as Buffalo tried to keep Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence from completing a pass in the red zone.

Matt Milano Right knee injury, not a great view.



Need a better view before identifying what it could be. Ruled out quickly, not great. #Bills pic.twitter.com/Thon0w3oRd — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 8, 2023

For Jones, his time in London was even shorter than Milano’s, as he had to leave the game after just four snaps. Jones was attempting to tackle Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby and was injured when he pulled the 213-pound back down on top of himself.

#Bills DaQuan Jones R pectoral inj.



Jones tries to tackle, RB’s forward momentum + Jones’ body weight pulling him down + pectoral muscle contracting led to muscle inj.



Best case is strain, worst case is pectoral tear.



Milano ‘20 missed 5 gms, Feliciano ‘20 missed 3 months w sx pic.twitter.com/tlJLTK65zp — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 8, 2023

While McDermott, as is typical, said he didn’t have any information on how long the pair would be out, it is obviously going to be more than a week or two being as they are undergoing surgery.

This means that Buffalo will be calling on rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, who McDermott admitted was struggling with tackling on Sunday, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson to step up and take more reps. The Buffalo head coach said that they will be calling their numbers quite a bit going forward and they aren’t looking outside of the organization for a replacement for anyone yet.

As for defensive tackle, Buffalo does have depth on their line and got a familiar name back Sunday when edge rusher Von Miller was added to the active roster. However, Jones has been a force to be reckoned with, swallowing up opposing offensive linemen to create space for defensive tackle Ed Oliver to disrupt quarterbacks and run games alike. Along the way, Jones has recorded 2.5 sacks of his own along with 10 tackles.

In other injury news today, McDermott mentioned that tight end Dalton Kincaid is officially in concussion protocol while edge rusher Greg Rousseau (foot), cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder), and edge rusher Shaq Lawson (toe) were all progressing and listed as day-to-day. He also mentioned that tight end Dawson Knox is dealing with a wrist injury.