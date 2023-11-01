When cornerback Tre’Davious White was lost for the season after tearing his Achilles, it left the Buffalo Bills with a hole at boundary cornerback.
Leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline, there was rampant speculation that Bills general manager Brandon Beane would make a move to address the team’s needs at cornerback, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we get to know cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline.
Bills acquire Packers CB Rasul Douglas at trade deadline
Not only did Beane deal for a talented CB in Douglas, he found someone who profiles as an excellent zone cover corner who slots seamlessly into head coach Sean McDermott’s defense. Douglas was playing like a stud CB1 for the Packers before the deal, which saw Buffalo send Green Bay a third-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft while receiving a fifth-round pick back from the Packers. Douglas also isn’t on an expiring contract and projects as an impact starter for the Bills in 2024, a win-win for Beane and Buffalo.
- Buffalo Bills add starting-caliber cornerback with deal for Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills acquire CB Rasul Douglas from Packers ahead of NFL trade deadline - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills acquire cornerback Rasul Douglas from Packers - WGR 550
- Bills acquire CB Rasul Douglas in trade with Packers - ESPN
- Packers trading Rasul Douglas to Bills, via sources: A big get for Buffalo - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills acquire cornerback Rasul Douglas, send draft pick to Packers - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills agree to terms to acquire CB Rasul Douglas from Green Bay Packers - BuffaloBills.com
- Packers send CB Rasul Douglas, 2024 fifth-round pick to Bills in exchange for 2024 third-round selection - NFL.com
- NFL trade deadline: What are the Bills getting in cornerback Rasul Douglas? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Ryan O’Halloran: Avoiding rental market, adding player with 2024 value equals win for Brandon Beane - Buffalo News
- Three things to know about Rasul Douglas, Bills newly acquired cornerback - Democrat & Chronicle
- 5 thoughts and a grade on Buffalo Bills trade for CB Rasul Douglas - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills ‘won the trade easily’ for Rasul Douglas (What the media is saying) - newyorkupstate.com
- After Rasul Douglas acquisition, here are Bills’ scheduled picks for 2024 NFL draft - Buffalo News
- Whoops! Bills’ Josh Allen once shared this NSFW message with new teammate Rasul Douglas - newyorkupstate.com
Leonard Fournette signing is official
The Buffalo Bills and “Playoff Lenny” made it official on Tuesday, with Fournette signing to Buffalo’s practice squad. Fournette accounted for 1,191 yards from scrimmage (668 rushing yards and 523 receiving yards) in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.
- Bills make Leonard Fournette signing official, release Kendal Vickers - Buffalo News
- Bills officially sign running back Leonard Fournette to practice squad - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills sign veteran RB Leonard Fournette to the practice squad - BuffaloBills.com
Latest NFL power rankings
Where do the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings following a 24-18 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
- NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles, Ravens at the top, plus something scary for every team - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Week 9 Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN
- Power ranking trend points decidedly in Bills favor vs. Bengals: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL power rankings: Eagles rise, Chiefs slide in Week 9 - USA Today
- New worst team and new top team in Week 9 NFL Power Rankings - Yahoo! Sports
- NFL Week 9 Power Rankings: 49ers, Chiefs struggles turn top of league upside down; major test awaits new No. 1 - CBSSports.com
Bankers doubted Trump’s bid to buy Bills would be approved
During the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, it was revealed that bankers had serious doubts about whether Trump would get the go-ahead from NFL owners to purchase the franchise when he submitted a $1 billion bid in 2014. Also revealed during the trial: Trump refused to reveal his financial statements demonstrating he had the resources to buy the Bills, instead preferring to hand out copies of a Forbes list of top-paid entertainers as proof to Buffalo Bills executives and bankers.
- As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial - ABC News
- Trump used Forbes list to try to bolster bid to buy Buffalo Bills: witness - New York Post
- As Trump tried to buy Buffalo Bills, bankers doubted he’d get NFL’s OK, emails show at fraud trial - Yahoo! News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills trade for Packers CB Rasul Douglas, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills rise slightly in Week 9 NFL power rankings - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills’ third-down defense vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bleu Cheese or Ranch: What stood out in Bills vs. Buccaneers? - Buffalo Rumblings
- One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills pick up the pace against Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...