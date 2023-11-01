When cornerback Tre’Davious White was lost for the season after tearing his Achilles, it left the Buffalo Bills with a hole at boundary cornerback.

Leading up to the NFL’s trade deadline, there was rampant speculation that Bills general manager Brandon Beane would make a move to address the team’s needs at cornerback, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we get to know cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EDT deadline.

Bills acquire Packers CB Rasul Douglas at trade deadline

Not only did Beane deal for a talented CB in Douglas, he found someone who profiles as an excellent zone cover corner who slots seamlessly into head coach Sean McDermott’s defense. Douglas was playing like a stud CB1 for the Packers before the deal, which saw Buffalo send Green Bay a third-round draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft while receiving a fifth-round pick back from the Packers. Douglas also isn’t on an expiring contract and projects as an impact starter for the Bills in 2024, a win-win for Beane and Buffalo.

Leonard Fournette signing is official

The Buffalo Bills and “Playoff Lenny” made it official on Tuesday, with Fournette signing to Buffalo’s practice squad. Fournette accounted for 1,191 yards from scrimmage (668 rushing yards and 523 receiving yards) in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

Latest NFL power rankings

Where do the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings following a 24-18 home win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Bankers doubted Trump’s bid to buy Bills would be approved

During the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, it was revealed that bankers had serious doubts about whether Trump would get the go-ahead from NFL owners to purchase the franchise when he submitted a $1 billion bid in 2014. Also revealed during the trial: Trump refused to reveal his financial statements demonstrating he had the resources to buy the Bills, instead preferring to hand out copies of a Forbes list of top-paid entertainers as proof to Buffalo Bills executives and bankers.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings