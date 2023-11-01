Bills Reacts Week 9: Grading Buffalo’s trade for CB Rasul Douglas

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Buffalo Bills were in the market for cornerback help, and general manager Brandon Beane leveraged the 2023 NFL trade deadline to work a deal with the Green Bay Packers to land cornerback Rasul Douglas. Included in said deal was a swap of 2024 NFL Draft picks, with One Bills Drive sending the Packers a third-round pick in return for a fifth-round pick.

While most of Bills Mafia believed the team needed to address the cornerback situation, considering the loss of Tre’Davious White and Kaiir Elam’s continued struggles, it wasn’t a given that Brandon Beane would swing a deal for a starting-caliber player at a position of such significance. But once again, Beane balled out, and now the Bills have a talented zone-adept corner to plug into their defense.

The 29-year-old Douglas bring a wealth of size (6’2”, 209 pounds) to Buffalo’s outside cornerback position. But, more importantly, he’s a proven play maker in zone fits. In seven NFL seasons, Douglas has 15 interceptions for 150 yards with two touchdowns; adding a pair of forced fumbles to his resume that includes 354 tackles (17 tackles for loss).

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

On the heels of Rasul Douglas joining the Bills, we want to know how you’re feeling about both the team’s direction and the work done to bring Douglas to One Bills Drive.

So, what do you have to say, Bills Mafia?