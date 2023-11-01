Bills vs. Bengals: First injury report of the week has no surprises

The Buffalo Bills returned to practice to begin Week 9 after a “mini-bye” courtesy of a Thursday win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Week 8 and a Sunday night game with the Cincinnati Bengals this week. In a positive development, the injury report didn’t offer many surprises.

While quarterback Josh Allen was a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to work through soreness in his right shoulder, head coach Sean McDermott said that this is “not a set back” when he met with members of the media before practice. After practice, Allen said it was a matter of being in the best position possible for Sunday. In fact, Allen said that he hopes to be back on the practice field tomorrow “like nothing happened.”

Allen today on what he did at practice: "Talking with the training staff, and just having a plan with [head athletic trainer] Nate Breske. Obviously a lot of moving parts but didn't do too much today..." (1/2 https://t.co/YdSLngyeZQ — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 1, 2023

Cornerback Kaiir Elam not practicing isn’t surprising since earlier in the day general manager Brandon Beane said that the team is looking at moving the second-year cornerback to Injured Reserve (IR) as he hasn’t been able to shake off a nagging ankle injury. Elam has spent the majority of the season as a game-day inactive, and the Bills added a new corner just before time ran out on yesterday’s trade deadline.

Speaking of that new cornerback, Rasul Douglas was listed as a DNP with the reason listed as — and I quote — “Just got here.”

Safety Damar Hamlin was sick while linebacker Baylon Spector is still dealing with a hamstring injury — his second of the year.

The good news today came with tight end Quintin Morris being limited in practice. Morris suffered an ankle injury in Week 6. With tight end Dawson Knox on IR after having wrist surgery, Buffalo played last week with just rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Getting a second tight end back on the roster soon will help the Bills’ offense.