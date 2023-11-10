Quick-Out: Buffalo Bills Opponent Preview — Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football with a game on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Let’s catch up on this year’s installment of the Broncos.

2023 Season Summary

The Broncos are 3-5 and fourth in the AFC West. Denver’s coming off their bye week, which was preceded by two straight wins, including their first win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 15 meetings.

Head Coach: Sean Payton

Payton is in his first season as Broncos head coach, but his 16th season as an NFL head coach. All of his first 15 seasons came with the New Orleans Saints, where he won the 2009 Super Bowl. His career record is 161-97 (0.624).

Offensive Coordinator: Joe Lombardi

Lombardi is also in his first season with the Broncos. He joined Payton’s staff after he was let go by the Los Angeles Chargers following their exit from the playoffs last season. Their offense is ranked 22th in yards per game and 16th in points per game.

Defensive Coordinator: Vance Joseph

This is Joseph’s first season as Denver’s defensive coordinator, but not his first with the team. He was the head coach of the Broncos for two seasons in 2017 and 2018. Between his two stints with the Denver Broncos he spent six seasons as the DC for the Arizona Cardinals. His defense is ranked 32nd in yards per game against and 31st in points per game against.

Offensive Starters

QB : Russell Wilson

: Russell Wilson RB : Javonte Williams

: Javonte Williams FB : Michael Burton

: Michael Burton WR : Jerry Jeudy

: Jerry Jeudy WR : Courtland Sutton

: Courtland Sutton TE : Adam Trautman

: Adam Trautman LT : Garett Bolles

: Garett Bolles LG : Ben Powers

: Ben Powers C : Lloyd Cushenberry III

: Lloyd Cushenberry III RG : Quinn Meinerz

: Quinn Meinerz RT: Mike McGlinchey

Defensive Starters