The Buffalo Bills (5-4) find themselves struggling to develop consistency on both sides of the ball through their first nine games of the season.

An offense that once was one of the best, most efficient in the NFL has taken a step back through the first nine games, while injuries have depleted Buffalo’s defense.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that, on Thursday, running back Latavius Murray brought the offense together for a players-only meeting before the team’s Week 10 game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Bills offense holds players-only meeting before Broncos game

With the Bills season reaching a critical juncture, and knowing the offense is capable of producing more points and clutch plays, veteran running back Latavius Murray organized a players-only meeting for the offense before the team’s practice on Thursday.

“Just wanted to bring the guys together and talk about some things and see how us as an offense can make a difference,” Murray said. “Hopefully it was received and hopefully it’s a step in the right direction.”

Thursday’s injury report

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Denver Broncos Monday night, the team returned to the practice field on Thursday with a lengthy injury list. Thankfully, quarterback Josh Allen’s shoulder is “much improved” and he was a full participant in the session.

Second-half predictions, midseason report for Bills

Rest-of-season win projections, second-half projections and a report on the state of the Bills at the midseason point of the NFL season.

Even more Bills news

How new defensive tackle Linval Joseph enjoyed a solid Bills debut, find out the cost of tickets for the Broncos clash, and hear from former Bills great Eric Moulds on why he’s grateful for his time in Buffalo.

