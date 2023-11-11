Wingin’ It: Buffalo Chicken Meatballs as the Bills take on the Broncos

Buffalo Rumblings regulars know the drill. But for the new Buffalo Bills fans circling the wagons with us, we’re about more than just football here. Need something exciting for this week’s game day chow line? Wingin’ It brings you a themed recipe for every regular-season and postseason Bills game. Like this one...

I know there’s a famous dish called “Rocky Mountain Oysters” that are famous in Colorado but, yeah... not doing that. These Buffalo Chicken Meatballs are really easy and delicious though. Don’t think about that other thing I just mentioned and focus on how awesome these are instead. Baking them makes this incredibly quick and I went a bit overboard on quantity in case you need a party idea.

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Serves: 15-20 (made 70 meatballs)

Active Time: 20 min

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 lbs ground chicken

3 large eggs

3 Tbsp olive oil

3⁄ 4 cup hot sauce

2 1⁄ 4 cups crushed crackers

1 Tbsp oregano

1 Tbsp basil

1 Tbsp garlic powder

1 Tbsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

3/4 cup shaker-style Parmesan cheese

You’ll need: A large mixing bowl, baking sheets, parchment paper

Preheat oven to 415ºF; line baking sheets with parchment paper (I used two at a time). Mix all ingredients together thoroughly in large mixing bowl. Roll mixture to form meatballs; place onto parchment paper leaving about 1 inch of space between meatballs. If you’re unsure on how big to make them, about 1 tablespoon or so is a good starting point. Bake for about 20 min, checking internal temperature with a meat thermometer to confirm they’re done (160 degrees for final cooked temp). Repeat until you’ve used all mixture, creating a vast amount of meatballs.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

Some rapid-fire tips this time: