The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday Night Football, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we preview the game, discuss the key matchups to watch and identify the top story lines as the Bills look to stay undefeated when playing at Highmark Stadium.

Previewing the Broncos

A preview of the Bills’ third straight home primetime game, whether this is the week Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense gets back on track against the lowly Broncos’ defense, whether offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could employ more motion offense to kickstart the offense, find out how the Bills made mistakes handling the return of edge rusher Von Miller, hear why Miller feels like he’s close to returning to his old self, and more!

Even more Bills news

We hear from Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis on what’s plaguing the offense, plus which Bills have enjoyed surprising performances through the first nine weeks of the season, learn how defensive tackle Ed Oliver has his sights set on a sacks-based performance bonus, and more!

