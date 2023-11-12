The Buffalo Bills got some help on Sunday and can move back into playoff position with a win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. They fell from the Wild Card spot with their loss last Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincy’s Week 10 loss to the Houston Texans is why the Bills have a chance to claw back to seventh in the standings. The rest of the teams in the Wild Card mix won their games in Week 10.

The Miami Dolphins are on a bye along with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens lead the AFC North despite their last-second loss in Week 10.

Here are the standings heading into Sunday Night Football. If the Jets win, they will pass Buffalo in the standings, moving the Bills temporarily to 10th. If the Raiders win, Buffalo will stay in ninth.

A win on Monday Night Football would put the 6-4 Bills into the seventh and final playoff spot. A loss, and Buffalo would be behind the Indianapolis Colts and potentially the Jets (depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s game).

Here are the complete AFC standings:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)

3t. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3*)

3t. Miami Dolphins (6-3*)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3, win over CLE)

6. Cleveland Browns (6-3, loss to PIT)

7+. Houston Texans (5-4, 3-2 AFC)

8+. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4, 1-4 AFC, win over BUF)

9+. Buffalo Bills (5-4, 2-4 AFC, loss to CIN) MNF

10. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

11. New York Jets (4-4) SNF

12. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5, win over LV)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (4-5, loss to LAC) SNF

14. Denver Broncos (3-5) MNF

15. Tennessee Titans (3-6)

16. New England Patriots (2-8)

* Jacksonville and Miami have identical Conference records.

+ Houston, Cincinnati, and Buffalo are in a three-way tie. The first tiebreaker is AFC record, which the Texans win. Then Cincinnati has a head-to-head win over Buffalo.