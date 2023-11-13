Bills vs. Broncos: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

For the past six weeks, the Buffalo Bills have an annoying little pattern happening as it pertains to their record: win a game, lose a game. In fact, they haven’t had consecutive victories since Weeks 2-4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Miami Dolphins. As it stands currently, the Bills are 5-4 and wouldn’t be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

If Buffalo, banged up and all, still hopes to make a push for the Super Bowl, they must buck the trend of “win a game, lose a game” — and it all starts this Monday night against the 3-5 Denver Broncos. Despite their record, the Broncos are a healthier team than the Bills and are coming off their bye week.

Under the bright lights, Bills Mafia will have to show up loud and proud this week to help secure a victory for Buffalo. If you can’t make it, however, here’s how you can follow along at home:

Bills-Broncos game details

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

8:15 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather forecast: Slight breeze and around 42 degrees

Slight breeze and around 42 degrees Referee: Bill Vinovich

Bills-Broncos TV info

Television broadcast: ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Bills-Broncos streaming info

Bills-Broncos radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio broadcast team: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Bills -7

More odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

