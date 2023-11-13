It’s game night! The Buffalo Bills (5-4) host the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday Night Football, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game previews, predictions and analysis on what Buffalo needs to do to bounce back and beat the Broncos in primetime.

Game night: Bills vs. Broncos

Bills beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 10 showdown playing out.

Final injury report: Bills vs. Broncos

The Bills have ruled out two players — safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and cornerback Christian Benford (right hamstring)— for tonight’s game, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) is a go and linebacker Terrel Bernard (concussion) is questionable for the Broncos game.

How to follow Bills vs. Broncos from home

We’ve got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home as the Bills host the Broncos!

We find out how Jordan Poyer has thrived in a new role playing some dime for Buffalo’s defense. Plus, the best- and worst-case scenarios for Buffalo’s last eight games, some second-half predictions for the Bills, and learn which Bill will serve as the Legend of the Game for the clash with the Broncos.

