Bills vs. Broncos: ‘MNF’ Week 10 Prop Bets

Tonight’s game featuring the Buffalo Bills against the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football is sure to be an exciting matchup, and there are plenty of great prop bets to consider for the game. As I look ahead to this evening, I can’t help but highlight my top three favorite prop bets. From player performance to game outcomes, these prop bets are sure to add an extra layer of intrigue to an already thrilling game. So, if you’re looking to add some extra excitement to the game, read on to find out my thoughts for tonight’s matchup.

For tonight’s Bills-Broncos Week 10 game, here are a few prop bets I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gabe Davis — Over 2.5 Receptions (-175)

Last week Buffalo’s second-best receiver was held to zero receptions in one of the biggest games of the year. The offense has been criticized a lot over recent weeks for several reasons, but no catches against the Bengals is something that’s yet to be explained. Whether it’s play calling, or Josh Allen and Davis’ communication, something has to change tonight regarding his production. I anticipate Allen looking to get Davis involved early, and 2.5 is too low of a number for me not to jump on.

Javonte Williams Over 16.5 Receiving Yards (+100)

This is the one prop I’m least confident in but still see a very good chance of it hitting. Williams consistently gets at least three targets out of the backfield each game. And while he isn’t a huge part of the passing attack, he is getting the targets and he’s been efficient with them. For the season he has 17 receptions on 22 targets — and the Bills are currently fourth-worst in the NFL with 420 yards given up to running backs on the season.

Jordan Poyer over 4.5 Tackles (+100)

No Micah Hyde means that tonight Buffalo’s defense is likely to look a lot like it did last season when safety Jordan Poyer held the secondary together while he himself was barely able to suit up. Head coach Sean McDermott has also started to use Poyer as a hybrid linebacker, which will create more opportunities for Poyer to find work near the line of scrimmage. With all the injuries, the biggest players need to make big plays. Poyer and edge rusher Von Miller are the two All Pros left on defense, and both need to come up with big efforts to help the Bills win tonight’s game.

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual gameplay itself.

If you were to stack these bets for a parlay, your odds would increase to +520.

A parlay is a type of wager where bettors combine two or more individual bets into one larger bet. In order to win a parlay bet, all of the individual bets within the parlay must win. The potential payout for a parlay bet is often higher than if the bets were placed individually, but the risk is also greater since all of the bets must win in order to receive any payout.

As for +525 odds, this is a specific type of odds commonly used in sports betting. When the odds are listed as +525, it means that a bet on that outcome would result in a potential payout of $525 for every $100 wagered. In other words, the bettor would receive $625 if the bet is won (the initial $100 wager, plus the $525 in winnings). In general, the higher the odds, the greater the potential payout, but also the lower the likelihood of the outcome occurring.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.

