Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fined more than $10k for taunting TD against Bengals

By now you’ve probably heard that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was fined $10,927 by the NFL for his Week 9 shenanigans en route to the end zone while facing the Cincinnati Bengals. It appeared no worse than a bit of harmless bravado between two players who were visibly captured engaging in laughter at each other than themselves.

Using a bit of detective work, the case can be made that Allen was laughing and, yes, mocking defensive back Nick Scott who fell for the pump fake. Scott, in turn, realized the error of his decision and conceded to the humor of it all.

That guy in the background wearing white and black saw it from an entirely different perspective. In truth, it’s not a bad penalty, it’s actually by the book as far as taunting goes. But this one felt less malicious than other plays that often go unpenalized, such as situations where kickers remove their helmets and swing them at their opponent. Or, you know, cases where dudes grab others’ jocks when opportunity presents itself.

I’ve gone on record stating my applause of the NFL’s handling of fines, especially how the funds are utilized. The money doesn’t go into the pocket of league, nor team owners. The funds are put to great use, but it is odd that their support of such great causes is influenced by unwanted acts.

In the spirit of Allen’s actions last weekend, enjoy a bit of the visual fun below — and decide for yourself how many times you’d have expected a fine to be handed down.