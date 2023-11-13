Buffalo Bills Week 10 inactives vs. Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos tonight, and with kickoff just around 90 minutes away, the teams’ inactive lists have become official. Buffalo had declared two players out after practice on Saturday, which is the same number of players that the Broncos even had on their injury report. Neither Baron Browning (wrist) nor Ben Powers (ankle) entered the night with an injury designation, so both players are good to roll.

Buffalo’s questionable player was middle linebacker Terrel Bernard, as the second-year sensation suffered a concussion last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bernard is IN tonight.

Here are the inactive players for the Bills.

T Alec Anderson

The versatile young lineman is a healthy scratch once again, as Ryan Bates continues to serve as the “everyman” backup.

G Germain Ifedi

The veteran lineman is a healthy scratch once again tonight, as Ryan Van Demark continues to serve in the swing tackle role.

DT Poona Ford

The big fella is a healthy scratch once again, as newly signed Linval Joseph will appear in his second game with the Bills.

LB Baylon Spector

The second-year man is inactive, with Terrel Bernard (concussion) and A.J. Klein (back) are active.

CB Christian Benford

The second-year corner is dealing with a hamstring injury, so he’s out this week. Rasul Douglas, who was acquired before the trade deadline, is in line to start across from Dane Jackson. Josh Norman was elevated from the practice squad for the third and final time, and he will be the primary outside backup at corner.

S Micah Hyde

The veteran safety suffered a stinger last week, so he’s out for tonight’s contest. Taylor Rapp will likely start, with Cam Lewis in line to serve as the third safety in dime looks. Damar Hamlin is active tonight for just the second time this season.

Here are the inactive players for Denver.