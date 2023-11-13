Josh Norman called up to Buffalo Bills’ active roster vs. Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills elevated veteran cornerback Josh Norman from their practice squad prior to their Monday night game with the Denver Broncos. For Norman, this is the third time he’s been elevated from the practice squad since re-signing with the Bills on October 10.

Norman, 35, has appeared in Buffalo’s last two games, a 24-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s played on kick coverage in both games, playing on ten total special teams snaps. Against the Bengals last week, Norman played five defensive snaps, as well. He has four tackles, all of which have come on special teams.

Under the current practice squad rules, a player may be elevated to the active roster three times and returned back to the practice squad. If a team wants to elevate that player a fourth time, they must sign him to the 53-man roster in order to do so. Given Buffalo’s injury issues at corner, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that Norman will sign to the active roster sooner rather than later.

Buffalo is down Tre’Davious White (Achilles), Kaiir Elam (ankle), and Christian Benford (hamstring), the team’s top three outside corners entering the season. White is out for the year thanks to his Achilles tendon tear. Elam is on Injured Reserve as he recovers from an ankle injury. Benford injured his hamstring last week and is inactive tonight against the Broncos.

The Bills have Dane Jackson, Rasul Douglas, and Norman active to play outside corner tonight. Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, and Cam Lewis are all active, as well, but they play primarily in the slot, on special teams, or at safety.