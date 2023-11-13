Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos tonight in a clash of AFC playoff hopefuls. For the Broncos, the team is looking to capitalize on some forward momentum after an 0-3 start. For the Bills, it’s time to right the ship after injuries and sluggish offensive outputs have them reeling over the last month.

Denver has won two straight games, defeating the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs in low-scoring affairs. Both of those contests came at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium. Buffalo lost last week on the road, dropping a 24-18 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals just one week after winning a home game by the same score against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Can a patchwork Buffalo defense slow down Russell Wilson and company? Can Denver’s reinvigorated defense become the latest stop unit to make Josh Allen and the Bills offense underperform? Can the Bills right the ship? There’s only one way to find out, and the game kicks off in less than half an hour.

