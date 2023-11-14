Bills open as favorites vs. NY Jets in Week 11

Next Sunday, the Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets (4-5) in what’s sure to be a hard-fought defensive slugfest. The Bills, currently at 5-5, open as favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a spread of -6.5. The Over/Under for the game is set at 40.5, with the Moneyline favoring Buffalo at -290 and the Jets at +235.

This upcoming game holds significant weight for both teams, as the Bills aim to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Jets in East Rutherford, NJ. During that game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive, leaving the team to rely on their elite defense to carry them through the season. The defensive dominance of the Jets has been evident — a key factor in their success, only giving up an average of 19.5 points per game.

In Week 10, the Bills suffered a devastating loss to the Denver Broncos, falling 24-22 in embarrassing fashion. A last-second field goal sealed the deal for the Broncos. It was a critical mistake for Buffalo, exacerbated by the Bills’ defensive error of having 12 men on the field. The offense struggled, turning the ball over four times, and there was a noticeable lack of execution and focus throughout the game. Sloppy play and several dropped passes only added to the frustration for the team and their fans. With every game now a must-win for the team, they have no choice but to regroup and refocus in order to salvage their season.

In their last three matchups, the Bills have struggled against the Jets’ defense, with quarterback Josh Allen throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions. Buffalo will need to find a way to break through the Jets’ defensive lineup to secure a victory.

How do you see next weekend’s game playing out?