Breaking news: Buffalo Bills fire OC Ken Dorsey

The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, following the team’s uninspired loss against the Denver Broncos in front of Monday Night Football’s national audience.

In his postgame presser, head coach Sean McDermott was clearly beside himself after just watching yet another winnable game slip through his team’s hands.

It appears that McDermott had enough with the offense’s inconsistencies, and on Tuesday morning decided it was time to move on from Ken Dorsey. Joe Brady will now take over as interim offensive coordinator, having previously served as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Brady’s first task: The New York Jets and their stout defense.

Dorsey was in the middle of his second season as offensive coordinator with the Bills, and he put together promising work as a play caller with stats to back up his resume. But something was off from the start of the 2023 NFL season, which made for a disconnect between the on-field product and their stats/rankings. The biggest tangible issues has been the troubling amount of turnovers, with another four added to the offense’s ledger last night.

Quarterback Josh Allen currently leads the NFL in turnovers, and has appeared stressed in key moments during the season. Furthermore, Allen’s barely made an impact as a runner this season, which had become a dangerous staple of his game in seasons past.

After ten games, Buffalo’s offense ranks in the top half of the league but, again, stats don’t always paint the full picture. Since their Week 4 drubbing of the Miami Dolphins, everything on offense has felt like a chore, getting out of the gate with a prodding, methodical approach that put the team behind the eight ball early and often. Like clockwork, the offense would flip a switch with six minutes to go in each half, coming to life and finding points via the end zone — a situation that once again reared its head against the Broncos.

It will be interesting to see how much the game plan will change under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Previously, Brady served as the passing game coordinate for the LSU Tigers when they won the national championship. The quarterback on that team? Joe Burrow.