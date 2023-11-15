One-Stat Recap: Bills fumble and bumble their way to a loss against the Denver Broncos

The Buffalo Bills continued their confounding season with a home loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. The loss was another game where the defense held its own despite their depleted ranks, but the offense — at nearly full strength — could not put points on the board.

The main reason the offense couldn’t score was their turnovers. It started on their first offensive play of the game, nearly continued on their second offensive play, and interrupted drives throughout the game. The Bills had four official turnovers: running back James Cook’s fumble, the interception off wide receiver Gabe Davis’ hands, quarterback Josh Allen’s interception, and Allen’s fumble while handing the ball off to Cook. They also turned the ball over on downs in the third quarter giving them five total turnovers in the game.

Since the 2013 season, there have been 109 games where one team had at least five total turnovers. Only three of those teams managed to pull off a win despite their butterfingers.

While head coach Sean McDermott chose to relieve offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties, the biggest concern is ball security. Perhaps McDermott believes interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady can better-influence the changed needed to retain possession of the football. However it comes, the Buffalo Bills need to fix the turnover situation if they want to salvage their season and make a meaningful run at postseason play.