2024 Buffalo Bills NFL Draft preview: College Football Recap, Week 11

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season brought another week of chalk results from the nation’s top programs. There were exciting matchups on paper heading into the week, but the cream of the crop is flexing their muscles again.

Second-ranked Georgia destroyed No. 9 Ole Miss 52-17 in a matchup where the Rebels never looked like they belonged on the same field as the Bulldogs. Ole Miss had no answers for anything Georgia wanted to do on offense, as the Bulldogs averaged 10 yards per play on the evening.

Third-ranked Michigan’s defense suffocated No. 10 Penn State’s offense in a way that Ohio State previously did to the Nittany Lions earlier this season. Penn State mustered 74 yards passing on the day. The Wolverines decided they’d abandon their own passing game early and didn’t throw a second half pass en route to a 24-15 win in classic Big 10 fashion.

Fifth-ranked Washington got a scare from No. 18 Utah with the Utes putting up 28 in the first half. That turned out to be the last of their points, with the Huskies dominating the second half on the defensive side of the ball. Washington went on to win 35-28 and Utah never truly threatened to tie it late.

Fourteenth-ranked Missouri beat up No. 13 Tennessee to win easily 36-7 over the Vols. More on that in a moment.

It was a week of huge, record-breaking performances in some instances. Let’s talk three players who had eye-popping performances during Saturday’s action.

Missouri RB Cody Schrader proving himself a legit back on record-setting day

On Saturday afternoon, Mizzou running back Cody Schrader became the first player in SEC history to rush for 200 yards and surpass 100 yards receiving in a single game. Schrader put up 321 yards on 40 offensive touches. Schrader, at a listed 5’9” and 214 pounds, has legitimate speed. He’s made himself some serious money in the future with some of the stat lines and tape he’s putting out there this season.

The only player in SEC history with 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in one game: @MizzouFootball 's Cody Schrader. pic.twitter.com/egP0joip7j — CBS Sports College Football (@CBSSportsCFB) November 12, 2023

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is forcing the NFL’s hand and should win the Heisman Trophy

You won’t see many seasons in the history of college football much like the one quarterback Jayden Daniels is having in 2023. Daniels went from being a fun late-round flyer heading into the season to being a legitimate threat to push himself into the first round.

On Saturday night against Florida, Daniels had the ball in his hands to make a play 38 times (26 pass attempts, 12 rushes). On those plays, Daniels delivered 606 total yards (372 passing and 234 rushing), which amounts to just about 16 yards per play. The whole game was one big Heisman moment. Daniels is a freak of an athlete who has consistently run away from high-level players in the SEC over the past two seasons. He’s looking to be one of a few past winners of the Heisman Trophy to lose three games and still win the award.

The rapid growth of Daniels in his time at LSU is going to make NFL teams want to pull the trigger in the first round — even if he’s a player who puts his thinner frame at risk more times than you’d like.

Jayden Daniels was special on Saturday.



Enjoy these 5 plays from his masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/gUMskYTNfq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2023

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold planting his flag amongst 2024 eligible corners

It was a spectacular outing for one of the most versatile cornerbacks in college football, as Arnold had a dominant performance against Kentucky last weekend. Arnold was directly responsible for two turnovers (an interception and a forced fumble) while making multiple other plays on the football. There’s something to be said about Arnold taking yet another step in his development with the game clearly having slowed down for him. Last year, Brian Branch was the dude in the secondary making all of the impact plays for the Tide. This year it’s Arnold who’s stepping up in a big way to cement himself as a first-round pick.