Now that the dust has settled from the Buffalo Bills’ dismissal of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey 10 games into his second season directing the offense, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks analyzes the decision to fire Dorsey and introduces Bills Mafia to new OC Joe Brady.

Ken Dorsey out as Bills offensive coordinator

On Tuesday, one day after his offense mustered only eight first-half points in another inconsistent showing Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott relieved offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey of his duties in a major shakeup for the team. Catch up here on the move to fire Dorsey and get to know new interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Latest power rankings

Where do the Bills find themselves in the latest power rankings following their disappointing loss to the Broncos?

Even more Bills news

We hear from Josh Allen and Mitch Morse on what Buffalo’s offense is doing to fix its mistakes, plus how the Bills ranked second in the NFL in total giveaways under former OC Ken Dorsey, why Sean McDermott sent the wrong message to his team when he benched running back James Cook but not wide receiver Gabe Davis, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings