Bengals vs. Ravens brings excitement back to primetime!

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) for Thursday Night Football in what’s expected to be an exciting matchup. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens opened as -3.5 favorites with the over/under set at 46. The moneyline has the Ravens at -175 and the Bengals at +145.

Both teams are coming off of tough losses and will be looking to bounce back. The Ravens suffered a 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns, allowing the Browns to come back after initially leading 17-3 in the first quarter. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be motivated to rebound after throwing two interceptions. However, the team found a bright spot in undrafted free-agent rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who made the most of his limited carries with an impressive yards per carry average and a touchdown. The Ravens will aim to control the ball more effectively after losing the time of possession battle in their previous game.

On the other hand, the Bengals are fresh off a last-second loss to the Houston Texans. Quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy but had two costly turnovers that led to the Texans being in position to win the game late. Despite being listed as questionable due to a back injury, Ja’Marr Chase had a standout game with 124 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. The Bengals will also look to improve their performance on third down after converting only 6-of-14 attempts in the previous game.

At the end of the day, I believe that Lamar Jackson is currently playing the best football of his career, including his MVP season. Despite a rough outing last week, the expectation is that Jackson will return to form. With that in mind, I’m predicting that the Ravens will come out on top with a score of 31-24. It won’t be easy for them though — a win for the Bengals would solidify their position in the playoff hunt. Regardless, tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Bengals is expected to be a thrilling game with both teams looking to make a statement.

Now for the fun stuff. Let’s talk parlays! In the world of sports betting, a parlay refers to combining multiple bets into a single wager. To win a parlay bet, all the individual wagers within the parlay must be successful. This type of bet offers higher potential payouts compared to individual bets if all the selected outcomes are correct. However, if even one of the bets loses, the entire parlay bet is lost. It’s a high-risk, high-reward betting strategy that can add excitement to football games by amplifying the potential winnings.

So let’s check out my suggestion for a good parlay tonight:

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD Score (+110)

Chase has five touchdowns over the last five games. He didn’t get one in each game, but he has the ability to explode for multiple scores or for big yards. For this parlay to hit, he just has to find the end zone once. Joe Burrow will look his way often as wide receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-110)

Burrow is healthy and it shows. The last four games have been completely different from the first quarter of the season. He’s had at least two touchdowns in every game over the last five that he’s played. He’s deadly accurate and he makes great decisions most times. I don’t think it will be outlandish for us to see another big statistical day from Burrow.

Lamar Jackson Over 274 Pass + Rush Yards (-115)

Some games Jackson will have a huge day passing while others he will impact the game with his legs. For this game, I think he’ll impact the outcome with both. I mentioned above that he’s playing some of the best football of his career. He’s finding ways to throw the football and fit it into tight windows that allow his receivers to be in position to make a play. I expect a full display of Jackson’s brilliance tonight in primetime.

This Parlay is +350. When a parlay is indicated as +350, it means that the potential payout for a winning bet is $350 for every $100 wagered. The plus sign indicates that it is the underdog or less likely outcome in the bet, while the number indicates the profit that would be made on a $100 bet. Therefore, if you were to place a $100 bet on a parlay with +350 odds and it wins, you would receive a total payout of $450 ($350 profit + $100 initial bet).

Betting can be an exciting and entertaining activity, but it is crucial to approach it with responsibility and caution. It is important to set limits for yourself before engaging in any form of gambling. Only bet an amount of money that you can comfortably afford to lose without impacting your well-being or financial stability. Bet responsibly and prioritize your overall well-being.

If you want to know what the latest lines and numbers are, you can always check with our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook.