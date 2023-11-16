Bills’ Eric Washington, Terrel Bernard asked to reflect on final moments against Denver, offensive woes

Buffalo Bills defensive line coach / assistant head coach Eric Washington and linebacker Terrel Bernard were live at the podium for the team’s media availability portion of practice on Thursday, November 16. In what’s been a thoroughly frustrating and chaotic week following offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s dismissal, it was great to hear more about the X’s and O’s from Washington and Bernard.

Or course, their sessions weren’t spared the somewhat confusing left-field question in regards to their roles with the team. Read on below to find out just what those queries entailed.

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Eric Washington

Catch up on Washington’s comments as he addressed the continued dominant play by defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and thoughts on new cornerback Rasul Douglas. He also dove a bit into what he saw in the latest performance by rookie linebacker Dorian Williams, as well as what to expect from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Washington also played a masterful round of chess in stating his lack of involvement with special teams — specifically referencing the situation against the Denver Broncos, and the week when Tyler Bass won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week (a nod to solidarity and confidence in special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley). Certainly, reporters are going to ask what they think readers want to digest — and try their hand at each and every voice they find attention with — but it’s difficult not to enjoy watching Washington completely obliterate the topic in this situation.

We’re live with Eric Washington as he takes questions from the media.#GoBills | #BillsMafia https://t.co/QnLE15E01r — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 16, 2023

LB Terrel Bernard

Listen in as Terrel Bernard provides his points of view in the aftermath of the team’s Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos, including the play by the defensive line, the overall play of the defense — from playing dominant most of the game, to a failure in execution in the game’s most critical moment. Bernard also reflected on his individual growth this season, citing confidence and improved ability as the team’s MIKE linebacker — clearly grasping the joy in the game slowing down for him.

Once again, someone asked about the end-game moment against the Broncos, trying to dig deeper — to which Bernard noted they’ve “emphasized that now, and we’ve practiced it, and we’ll be prepared for the next time.” Bernard also offered his thoughts on the Jets’ run game and how to best-limit the damage by running back Breece Hall.

Bernard also touched on the benefits of having linebacker Matt Milano back in the building, and fielded a final question about “how disorienting is it not to see the offense perform as you might expect in the past.” Spoiler alert: Bernard didn’t fall for the tabloid-worthy bait.