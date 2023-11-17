The Buffalo Bills’ offense was floundering through 10 games of the 2023 NFL season, at times displaying its prolific form while enduring sluggish and prolonged periods of inconsistent play during an uneven 5-5 start to the season.
The offense’s woes forced head coach Sean McDermott to relieve Ken Dorsey of his offensive coordinator duties, replacing him with Joe Brady, Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from Brady, who on Thursday met with the media for the first time since being elevated to offensive coordinator.
Joe Brady introduced as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator
We hear from Brady on how he wants quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to feed off of his energy, how Brady faces the unenviable task of providing a lifeline to a sinking offense, examine how Brady needs to work with Allen on restoring the talented quarterback’s confidence, find out what Buffalo’s players think Brady will bring to his new role, and more!
- Joe Brady wants Bills players to feed off his energy - WGR 550
- Inside the Bills: Joe Brady’s task? Throw a lifeline to a sinking offense - Buffalo News
- Joe Brady’s to-do list starts with restoring Josh Allen’s confidence - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills’ new OC: ‘This isn’t the Joe Brady offense. This is the Buffalo Bills’ offense’ - Buffalo News
- Bills players provide insight into interim OC Joe Brady - WGR 550
- ‘A lot of juice to him’ | Interim OC Joe Brady concentrated on winning while bringing energy to the Bills’ offense - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘Rally around each other ‘ | QB Josh Allen focused on Bills’ path to the postseason amid OC change - BuffaloBills.com
More on why Ken Dorsey was relieved of his duties
Examining why Ken Dorsey was fired as Buffalo’s offensive play-caller just 10 games into his second season at the reigns, why the blame for the Bills’ struggles extends far beyond Dorsey, hear reactions from Buffalo’s players after Dorsey was dismissed, and find out why Josh Allen says Dorsey’s firing was his fault.
- Jim Kubiak: Ken Dorsey’s inexperience as play-caller was his undoing, but blame is far from his alone - Buffalo News
- ‘Dorsey gave us everything he’s got,’ Buffalo Bills players react to team’s firing of offensive coordinator - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen says Ken Dorsey would have job if Bills played better - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Josh Allen blames himself, Bills offense for Ken Dorsey’s firing - newyorkupstate.com
- How Josh Allen’s lackluster year led to Ken Dorsey’s early exit - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Can Josh Allen get his swagger back? McDermott says he’s ‘confident that he’ll find it’ - Democrat & Chronicle
- Mark Gaughan: Firing of Ken Dorsey raises question of hits to Josh Allen’s swagger - Buffalo News
Final thoughts on loss to Broncos
Looking into what went wrong for the Bills during their inexcusable, 24-22 home loss to the Denver Broncos, including why Buffalo made defensive substitutions on Denver’s “mayday” field goal attempt — a move that cost the Bills as they were called for having 12 men on the field and allowed Denver a second chance at the game-winning field goal. Plus, positional grades and why head coach Sean McDermott deserves to be on the hot seat.
- Bills notebook: Leonard Floyd got stuck on field for missed field-goal try - Buffalo News
- About that 12 men penalty: Why did the Bills sub their defense on ‘mayday’ field goal? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Grading the Buffalo Bills in Week 10: PFF scores for each player in back-breaking loss to Broncos - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Sean McDermott should be on hot seat following loss to Broncos (Worried/encouraged) - newyorkupstate.com
