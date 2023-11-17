The Buffalo Bills’ offense was floundering through 10 games of the 2023 NFL season, at times displaying its prolific form while enduring sluggish and prolonged periods of inconsistent play during an uneven 5-5 start to the season.

The offense’s woes forced head coach Sean McDermott to relieve Ken Dorsey of his offensive coordinator duties, replacing him with Joe Brady, Buffalo’s quarterbacks coach.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by hearing from Brady, who on Thursday met with the media for the first time since being elevated to offensive coordinator.

Joe Brady introduced as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator

We hear from Brady on how he wants quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills to feed off of his energy, how Brady faces the unenviable task of providing a lifeline to a sinking offense, examine how Brady needs to work with Allen on restoring the talented quarterback’s confidence, find out what Buffalo’s players think Brady will bring to his new role, and more!

More on why Ken Dorsey was relieved of his duties

Examining why Ken Dorsey was fired as Buffalo’s offensive play-caller just 10 games into his second season at the reigns, why the blame for the Bills’ struggles extends far beyond Dorsey, hear reactions from Buffalo’s players after Dorsey was dismissed, and find out why Josh Allen says Dorsey’s firing was his fault.

Final thoughts on loss to Broncos

Looking into what went wrong for the Bills during their inexcusable, 24-22 home loss to the Denver Broncos, including why Buffalo made defensive substitutions on Denver’s “mayday” field goal attempt — a move that cost the Bills as they were called for having 12 men on the field and allowed Denver a second chance at the game-winning field goal. Plus, positional grades and why head coach Sean McDermott deserves to be on the hot seat.

