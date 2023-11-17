FOCO Holiday Buffalo Bills gift guide

As of right now, the Buffalo Bills are in the middle of a disappointing campaign. Sitting at 5-5 and getting reacquainted with the term “in the hunt,” I won’t hold it against you if you're a bit down on them. If you’re like me though, this has lowered your support of the team approximately 0% and you’re still wandering around with team colors and logos on you. Oh right, the holiday are upon us too, aren’t they? We all know you’re probably gonna buy some Bills stuff. May as well consider some of these grabs from FOCO.

Show your team spirit in these stylish and comfortable Buffalo Bills Ugly Home Gating Bib Overalls (link for women's variant here). With their all-over team-colored design and bold team logo display, these overalls are the perfect way to show your support for the Buffalo Bills while showing off some beautiful style. It’s like your favorite ugly sweater but with better coverage! Great for the holidays, but as Bills fans who wear team gear no matter what, they’ll help you stand out year-round. This goes double for you rural WNY fans who know that overalls are an all-the-time thing.

Did someone mention sweaters? We know you’re going to be busy this holiday season, so FOCO is bringing you a busy holiday sweater to match! Spread some holiday cheer-ing your team to victory at every holiday sweater party by rocking this Buffalo Bills Busy Block Snowfall Sweater!

Western New Yorkers will have plenty of reasons to be out in the cold this winter. They’re all just another opportunity to let your holiday and team spirits shine by wearing this Buffalo Bills Horizontal Stripe Light Up Beanie. Just like a certain reindeer that Santa was a jerk to and later exploited, you can have your own blinkin’ beacon to show the way through storms (though seriously, don’t go out in major storms). Don’t forget your gloves.

Forget sugar plums. Go to bed with visions of bison dancing instead. You can have the entire family in matching pajamas and dress to impress this holiday season! The Buffalo Bills Ugly Pattern One Piece Pajamas are great for the family holiday photo or just getting all snuggly with some cocoa.

Light up the holidays with a little team spirit! Your Christmas tree will be ready to shine bright with this Buffalo Bills LED Shatterproof Ball Ornament at your disposal! The Bills have fallen on their face a couple times this season. No worries about that with this shatterproof addition to your decorative work.

Over your shoulder and off to the game. Whether you’re running last minute Christmas shopping errands on the town or running the holiday tailgate in the parking lot, this Buffalo Bills Team Stripe Crossbody Bag is the perfect way to carry the team like never before this holiday season. Yeah, that’s right. It’s up to us to carry the team this season.

Ringing in the holiday season? Awesome. Championship rings? Looking less likely this year but fingers crossed still. Rings on the coffee table? Don’t you dare. Enjoy some tasty beverages during every game day or holiday movie marathon with this Buffalo Bills Holiday 5 Pack Coaster Set. It’s not too late to get apple cider and try my creamsicle cider recipe for the 21+ fans.

Game day meets the holiday party this holiday season. The Buffalo Bills 3 Pack Shot Glass is the perfect addition to the big holiday get-together with your family and friends as you toast to a prosperous new year and for a Bills championship!

Need to pass the time until game day arrives? Or maybe you can’t wait for the new stadium to be built and want to take matters into your own hands? How about a constructive exercise that brings game day to you and avoids trespassing charges in Orchard Park, NY? Enjoy a little home-field advantage with this Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Mini BRXLZ Stadium. Does not include a miniature cemetery near Gate 6 and I’m pretty confident it’s also not sold separately.

Do you have an appetite for a new way to rep your Bills? If you answered “yes” (...and why wouldn’t you?), then it’s time to start cooking that Christmas dinner by rocking this Buffalo Bills Big Logo Chef Hat. Perfect for your at-home Wingin’ It cosplay needs! Maybe not all. But some.

Everything from last-minute Christmas shopping runs to holiday traveling are about to get a whole lot more fan friendly with the Buffalo Bills Spirited Style Printed Collection Tote Bag. Make sure you are out and about in style and show your team spirit for the holidays with this awesome Buffalo Bills Spirited Style Printed Collection Tote Bag!

Holiday must-haves: A roaring fireplace. Hot cocoa. Gifts. And now, this. Oh, there’s no place like home field for the holidays, and nothing proves that more than this Billy Buffalo Buffalo Bills Holiday Mascot Bobblehead. ‘Tis the season to rack up some Ws. We hope.

FOCO is an official partner of SB Nation and Buffalo Rumblings staff may receive compensation for these articles. Buffalo Rumblings is not however, obligated to promote items. If you see it here, it’s something we feel our readers might be interested in.