Quick Out: Buffalo Bills Opponent Preview — New York Jets

The 5-5 Buffalo Bills will look to get off their schneid and avenge the team’s opening-night loss with a Week 11 re-match against the New York Jets. Let’s once more get caught up on the Bills’ division rivals, now sitting at 4-5 on the season.

Jets’ 2023 Season Summary

The Jets lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers just a few plays into the season. They turned to Zach Wilson and have gone 4-5 — mostly behind the strength of their defense. The Jets are third in the AFC East and 13th in the AFC.

Head Coach: Robert Saleh

Saleh is in his third season commanding the Jets. He spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers before getting the Jets job. His career head-coaching record is 15-28 (0.349).

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

A former Bills OC under then-head coach Doug Marrone, Hackett is now running the offense in New York. After some years as an OC with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers, Hackett was rewarded with the head-coaching job for the Denver Broncos last season. He was relieved of his duties after just 15 games and landed in New York this offseason. The Jets’ offense ranks 29th in yards per game and 30th in points per game.

Defensive Coordinator: Jeff Ulbrich

Ulbrich has run the defense under Saleh since the two joined the Jets three seasons ago. Prior to joining the Jets, he spent six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as a linebackers coach and eventually an interim DC. The Jets’ defense is ranked sixth in yards-per-game against and seventh in points-per-game against.

Offensive Starters

QB : Zach Wilson

: Zach Wilson RB : Breece Hall

: Breece Hall FB : Nick Bawden

: Nick Bawden WR : Garrett Wilson

: Garrett Wilson WR : Allen Lazard

: Allen Lazard TE : C.J. Uzomah

: C.J. Uzomah LT : Mekhi Becton

: Mekhi Becton LG : Laken Tomlinson

: Laken Tomlinson C : Joe Tippmann

: Joe Tippmann RG : Max Mitchell

: Max Mitchell RT : Billy Turner

: Billy Turner TE: Tyler Conklin

Defensive Starters