A few years ago, a movie came out on Netflix called Always Be My Maybe. (Stay with me.) In the movie, the always hilarious Randall Park is in a fictional rap band and sings a song called “Tennis Ball”. The chorus of that song resonates this week.

(We bounce back) Bounce back like a tennis ball

(Bounce back) Bounce back like a basketball

(Bounce back) Bounce back like a soccer ball

Or really any kinda ball, except a football

So footballs are called out specifically as not bouncing back. We know this.

The Bills had a lot of bad bounces this year and none worse than on Monday night when two fumbles and a pass through the hands of a receiver both led to turnovers in their close loss to the Broncos. It bounced away from the Bills

Time to bounce back.

That’s the mantra this week as we get our hopes back up for a victory. What’s the temperature where you are? Have you bounced back? What’s your normal bounce-back rate after a loss and is it different now that the Bills fired Ken Dorsey?

Have any tips for getting back in the right mindset after a tough one?

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans.

