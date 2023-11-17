Bills DT Jordan Philips, WR Trent Sherfield questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills have listed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and wide receiver Trent Sherfield as questionable for Sunday’s playoff-impacting game with the New York Jets.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/eX6t5sYn6Y — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 17, 2023

The news isn’t bad though, as Buffalo has depth available at both of those positions should either — or both — of them not be available Sunday afternoon. Sherfield sits behind Stefon Diggs on the bills depth chart, but the Bills also have Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, and Deonte Harty on the active roster plus carry three wide receivers on their practice squad. Phillips plays alongside Ed Oliver, and while the Bills are missing DaQuan Jones (IR with a pectoral injury), they do have Tim Settle, Poona Ford, and the recently acquired Linval Joseph on the active roster.

The good news for the Bills is that safety Micah Hyde, who was out of the red no-contact jersey today, was a full participant in today’s practice. Hyde, who suffered a neck injury/stinger two weeks ago enters the weekend without any game-day designation.

S Micah Hyde (stinger/neck) and DB Cam Lewis (shoulder) both out of the red non-contact jerseys at practice. All other injured players accounted for.



Plus, some dancing: pic.twitter.com/wpqhpLFW1i — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 17, 2023

The same is true for cornerback Christian Benford who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid-way though Buffalo’s loss in Cincinnati back in Week 9. Despite not having an injury designation for Sunday, head coach Sean McDermott said that Benford would most likely not be starting the game. This also means that the Bills won’t have to find room on the active roster for Josh Norman, who can’t be elevated again until the playoffs unless Buffalo adds him to their 53-man roster.

Bills safety Micah Hyde (stinger/neck) and CB Christian Benford (hamstring) do not have an injury designation for Sunday's game vs. the Jets. Both good to go.



McDermott said Benford may be in a backup role this week if he is not in a place yet to start, but that they would see — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 17, 2023

As for the Jets, who are trying to gain ground in the Wild Card race with a sweep of the Bills, they ruled a handful of players out early in the day.

OT Billy Turner (finger)

LB Chaz Surratt (ankle)

LB Sam Eguavoen (hip)

They also chose not to activate either OT Duane Brown or TE Kenny Yeboah from the injured reserve list despite them practicing with the team this week.

Both teams will have until 2:55 EST Sunday to announce which player will be inactive for the game.