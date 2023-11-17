Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott’s media availability, 11/17

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott once again spoke to the assembled media on Friday, ahead of the team’s Week 11 home game against the New York Jets.

McDermott was a bit more business-as-usual with all focus directed toward the team’s playoff-like stakes in hosting the Jets. McDermott did address those questions concerning interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, including how he’s adapting to his sudden, new responsibilities.

While it’s been a complicated week at One Bills Drive, the time is now to capitalize on any momentum McDermott’s attempted to build with his recent decisions. What’s clear is that Sean McDermott hopes to see quarterback Josh Allen find a return to his more classic form.

“He’s the leader of our football team, let alone this case the offense. And so I think just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there, and you know the guy that we have watched over the years here, but also back at Wyoming. Right? Just going out there and having that joy when he’s playing.”

To hear McDermott’s thoughts on all this and more, check out the embedded video below. Stay locked in here at Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest Bills news ahead of this Sunday’s AFC East showdown at Highmark Stadium.

