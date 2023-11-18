The Buffalo Bills (5-5) have dug themselves quite a hole in their drive to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, but if the team has any hope of making the postseason, it starts with Sunday afternoon’s AFC East clash vs. the New York Jets (4-5) at Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks previews the game, discusses the key matchups to watch and identifies the top story lines as the Bills look to salvage a split of the season series vs. the Jets.

Previewing the Jets

The first game of Joe Brady’s tenure as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator comes at a critical juncture, as Buffalo’s playoff hopes hinge on whether he can turn around the Bills’ erratic and inconsistent offense.

Read what kind of difference and impact Brady will have on the offense, why the Jets’ defense has been so stingy this year, whether Buffalo’s defense can revert back to its turnover-creating ways vs. Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense, why Josh Allen and the offense should consider taking more snaps under center and utilizing play-action passes more moving forward, and more!

Even more Bills news

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs weighs in on his brother’s controversial Tweets while confirming how much he loves playing for the Bills. Plus, former Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier provides the truth about his departure from the team during the offseason, and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly opens up to Josh Allen and Bills fans about the team’s current struggles.

