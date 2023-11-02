The Buffalo Bills traded for cornerback Rasul Douglas before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline and signed versatile veteran Leonard Fournette to bolster the running back room for the stretch run of the 2023 NFL season.

While those were the only two moves the Bills made, there was another one that received a lot of speculation leading up to the deadline: that Buffalo would move on from 2022 first-round draft pick CB Kaiir Elam.

In today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks, we hear from Bills general manager Brandon Beane on how the trade for Douglas came to be, why the team still has faith in Elam, and why the Bills are “still forming” their identity heading into Week 9.

Beane on Douglas deal, keeping Kaiir and why Bills are still forming their identity

During a 25-minute news conference Wednesday, Beane broke down how the deal for Rasul Douglas materialized just one hour before the trade deadline, why Douglas and Fournette were great additions to the team, why he still believes in Elam’s abilities despite an up-and-down first 18 months with the team, how Buffalo is still forming their identity, and why the Bills are still kicking the tires on bringing in more defensive tackle depth.

QB Josh Allen misses practice to rest right shoulder

Quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with soreness in his right (throwing shoulder), and he sat out Buffalo’s Wednesday practice session. For fans worried about Allen’s availability, the dynamic QB said “If the game was today, I’m playing.” Plus, newly acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas got an interesting injury designation after arriving to his new team: “Just got here.”

Even more Bills news

We learn how Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson was named Buffalo’s 2023 Salute to Service nominee for his outstanding work in the military community, discover how bankers doubted former President Donald Trump’s bid to buy the Bills in 2014 would be approved, hear from the national media on Buffalo’s trade for cornerback Rasul Douglas, and more!

