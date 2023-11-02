Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Linval Joseph, place cornerback Kaiir Elam on IR

The Buffalo Bills added a veteran defensive tackle on Thursday, signing Linval Joseph to a one-year contract. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.72 million with incentives. To make room on the 53-man roster for Joseph, the Bills placed second-year corner Kaiir Elam on injured reserve.

Joseph, 35, is a 13-year NFL veteran who last played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. In eight games with the Eagles, he had 20 tackles, half a sack, and one quarterback hit. For his career, Joseph has 664 tackles, 56 tackles for loss, 76 quarterback hits, and 25.5 sacks. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection, having made the team as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 and 2017. Joseph originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft choice of the New York Giants in 2010. He was the 46th overall choice that year.

Joseph stands at 6’4” and 330 pounds, so he fits the archetype of a one-tech in head coach/defensive play-caller Sean McDermott’s defense perfectly. At 35 years old, Buffalo isn’t going to expect 50 snaps per game out of the veteran, but if he can eat blocks for 20 snaps every week, it will help Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips to be more disruptive from the three-tech spot, and it will also help to keep linebackers Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson clean.

Elam, 22, was Buffalo’s first-round pick last year. In three games this year, Elam has made two starts. He has 14 tackles and no pass breakups. According to Pro Football Reference, Elam has allowed 10 of the 14 passes thrown his way to be completed for a total of 135 yards this season.