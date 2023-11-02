LISTEN: Bengals WRs say Bills blamed weather for last year’s playoff loss

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals meet again this weekend on Sunday Night Football. The two teams met twice last season, with their first meeting cancelled due to safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest, and then again in Orchard Park, NY — with the Bengals winning 27-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fast forward to this season, and the Bengals are winners of three straight, with a record of 4-3, while the Bills head into the Ohio with a record of 5-3.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd addressed the media on Thursday, saying some players on the Bills last season believe the weather was the reason Bengals won:

“We won in the snow. A couple of their players were saying that if it wasn’t snowing that they would’ve beat us so we here now. We gonna see what the outcome is,” Boyd said.

Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase also shared his thoughts on the matter, and didn’t forget:

“Yeah, I remember that. It’s something crazy to say, but yeah I do... That’s their opinion. We still won at the end of the day,” remarked Chase.

"They said...they would've beat us. We here now."



Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase said some Bills players claimed the #Bengals won in the playoffs because of the conditions.



"It's something crazy to say..."



You can't out-narrative this team. Don't even try. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/9pASAPApcP — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 2, 2023

Checking facts, there’s only one example of a Bills player saying anything similar to the above comments, and it’s now-former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie — who told Tyler Dunne of the “Go Long” podcast this:

“If we were in a dome, it would have been a totally different game.”

Whatever way you want to look at it, Buffalo Bills coaches after the game boiled it down to the Bills being out-executed and out-coached. No one on the current roster blamed the weather for the result of last year’s matchup. So, whether this is media-fed hype or players still carrying grudges, all that matters is now is the outcome of Week 9.

As if the game didn’t need any more hype, Bills vs. Bengals in primetime will for sure be a big affair.