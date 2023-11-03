A trio of reminders about the greatness of Bills QB Josh Allen

Bills Mafia needs no reminder about the greatness of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but we figured it was worth one more look back at his three-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.

In a largely efficient performance that featured a diverse cachet of receiving targets, Allen finished 31-of-40 for 324 yards with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground. Let’s take a few glances at last week’s game to see what the film captured in Week 8.

Josh Allen runs for six

Allen was in shotgun pre-snap with a running back to his right and four receivers flexed out. When the ball was snapped, Allen dropped back and the middle of the offensive line opened up. As soon as that happened, Allen sprinted into the open rushing lane and scored from 13 yards out.

Josh Allen feeds Dalton Kincaid his first TD

On this rep, Allen showed off his dangerous ability to throw on the run. Here, Allen was flushed out of the pocket and forced to scramble right, at which point he threw to rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid at an angle downfield for Kincaid’s first NFL touchdown.

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis for six off play action

Operating out of play action and under center, Josh Allen executes a play fake to the running back. As Allen turns around he’s forced to throw with pressure in his face, finding wide receiver Gabe Davis. As Allen faces pressure, Davis simultaneously goes across the middle of the field and no defender picks him up in zone (Buccaneers’ secondary passes him off). This leads to Allen hitting a wide-open Davis in the back of the end zone.

In summary

If you weren’t aware before now, Josh Allen is one of the NFL’s most dynamic quarterbacks — a true play maker from all points of the field on offense. In what’s become a bit of a refrain for Allen’s career — he once again found the end zone multiple times in multiple ways — via rushing, scrambling, and play action. What are your thoughts on Allen’s performance in Week 8? Do you expect to see more of the same against the Cincinnati Bengals during Sunday Night Football?