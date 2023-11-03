The Buffalo Bills’ defense took a massive hit when defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral muscle injury in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and many Bills fans were disappointed when Buffalo didn't trade for a big body to take Jones’ place in the middle of the defense.
On Thursday, general manager Brandon Beane addressed the issue, signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph, a 13-year veteran, and today’s issue of the Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the signing and how Joseph will help improve Buffalo’s run defense.
Bills bring in run-stuffing DT Linval Joseph
The Bills brought in a massive body to the middle of their defensive line, agreeing to terms with Joseph, a 6’4”, 329-pound defensive tackle who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles during their run to the Super Bowl last season. Catch up on the addition of Joseph, who can primarily serve as a double-team creator while still having a knack for being a disruptor up the middle.
CB Rasul Douglas ready to contribute right away
Although cornerback Rasul Douglas was just traded to the Bills Tuesday afternoon, the newly acquired cornerback feels confident he’ll be able to step in and contribute right away as one of Buffalo’s boundary CBs.
Discover how Josh Allen’s return to his running ways fueled the offense’s resurgence in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, get to know the 2023 Buffalo Bills Fan of the Year, find out how new running back Leonard Fournette is adjusting to Western New York’s colder temperatures, and more!
