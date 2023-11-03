Halloween was this week, and I always dress up. My wife and I went easy this year and grabbed couples peanut butter & jelly costumes and wore them over our coats because it was 40 outside.

While we were out, I saw several Buffalo Bills jerseys on adults walking around with their kids. On a Tuesday night.

Does this count as a costume? When I wear my jersey during Bills games, I don’t call it my Bills costume. It’s a Bruce Smith jersey, or a Jim Kelly jersey, or a Thurman Thomas jersey. It’s a special shirt.

Now this guy with the helmet and pants and socks at last Thursday’s game? This guy is wearing a Bills player costume:

I think it’s the accessories that make this a costume. You need the helmet and pants, at least, right? (The hand warmer is exquisite, and the socks+shoes are magnificent.)

Speaking of accessories, someone sent us these pictures in 2014. The accessories for the Eric Wood and Kyle Orton costumes set them apart.

Same thing with the kid costumes. They have the helmets and more:

@CJSPILLER My son wants to me just like you! pic.twitter.com/TbmSPZstVV — Travis Wood (@travers34) October 31, 2014

I am very much “Let people like things”, and I’m not going to belittle you for wearing Bills jerseys on Halloween or any other day of the year. You’re also not going to get me to say “cool costume” because it’s not a costume. Just like if you’re wearing a Halloween shirt that says “This is my Halloween costume.”

What do you think? Hit us in the comments section.

We’re continuing to dust off an old favorite this week as we get further into the 2023 NFL season. We used to run open threads around TV shows like LOST and just general Friday night open threads. Let’s quote the OG Brian Galliford:

Welcome to the weekend, Buffalo Bills fans. We’ve got a couple more days before the Bills take the field, and after a long week, it’s time to blow off a little steam. Use this thread to talk about... well, whatever it is you’d like to talk about. Maybe you’d like to share a cool story from your week. I know I do!

Join the comments below!