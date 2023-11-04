When the NFL put out its 2023 schedule, fans of the Buffalo Bills were quick to circle Week 9’s showdown between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, a rematch of last year’s AFC East Divisional Round playoff game won by the Bengals, 27-10.

The Bills (5-3) and Bengals (4-3) will meet on Sunday Night Football, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss safety Damar Hamlin’s emotional return to Cincinnati and the key matchups and players to watch when Buffalo travels to Cincinnati for a pivotal primetime clash.

Previewing Week 9 Bills vs. Bengals

During last year’s home playoff loss to the Bengals, Cincinnati ran wild against Buffalo’s run defense, and quarterback Joe Burrow picked apart the Bills’ secondary.

Linked here: Read how the signing of defensive tackle Linval Joseph should help shore up Buffalo’s run defense, breaking down the key matchups that will have the biggest impact on the outcome of the game, how the Bills and Bengals have become two of the more prolific passing attacks in the league, plus the pressure that will be on Buffalo’s cornerbacks to contain Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, and more!

Damar Hamlin’s profound impact

As Damar Hamlin makes his return to Cincinnati — where he suffered cardiac arrest on the field and had to be brought back to life by the Bills athletic trainers and medical personnel with the University of Cincinnati — we hear from Hamlin on the emotions of coming back to the scene of his cardiac arrest incident, and from the emergency medical team that saved Hamlin’s life that night.

We also learn more about the profound impact Hamlin has had across the world, discover how the Bills players are handling the emotions of returning to Cincinnati, how Hamlin has formed a strong bond with Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and more!

Even more Bills news

Positional grades for the Bills heading into the second half of the season, hear from general manager Brandon Beane on why he doesn’t want to push back the NFL’s trade deadline, and why the Bills did well to add cornerback Rasul Douglas at the deadline.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings