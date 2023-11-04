When the NFL put out its 2023 schedule, fans of the Buffalo Bills were quick to circle Week 9’s showdown between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, a rematch of last year’s AFC East Divisional Round playoff game won by the Bengals, 27-10.
The Bills (5-3) and Bengals (4-3) will meet on Sunday Night Football, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we discuss safety Damar Hamlin’s emotional return to Cincinnati and the key matchups and players to watch when Buffalo travels to Cincinnati for a pivotal primetime clash.
Previewing Week 9 Bills vs. Bengals
During last year’s home playoff loss to the Bengals, Cincinnati ran wild against Buffalo’s run defense, and quarterback Joe Burrow picked apart the Bills’ secondary.
Linked here: Read how the signing of defensive tackle Linval Joseph should help shore up Buffalo’s run defense, breaking down the key matchups that will have the biggest impact on the outcome of the game, how the Bills and Bengals have become two of the more prolific passing attacks in the league, plus the pressure that will be on Buffalo’s cornerbacks to contain Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, and more!
- PlayAction Column: Bills’ addition of Linval Joseph highlights key factor in Bengals game - Buffalo News
- Bills roundtable: Breaking down another pivotal matchup against the Bengals - The Athletic (subscription required)
- 5 things to watch for in Bills at Bengals | Sunday Night Football - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills, Hamlin head to Cincinnati: 3 questions as they return to scene of dramatic night - Democrat & Chronicle
- Top Storylines Bills vs. Bengals | Week 9 - BuffaloBills.com
- LISTEN: Beane, Bills prepared for Sunday’s return to Cincy - WGR 550
- McDermott: A veteran presence will help Bills locker room - WGR 550
- Greg Cosell: Dissecting New Roster Additions, Bills-Bengals Preview - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills return to Sunday Night Football to take on the surging Bengals: What to know - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bengals’ beef with Bills still cooking? Cincy’s star WRs reaching for motivation ahead of SNF - newyorkupstate.com
Damar Hamlin’s profound impact
As Damar Hamlin makes his return to Cincinnati — where he suffered cardiac arrest on the field and had to be brought back to life by the Bills athletic trainers and medical personnel with the University of Cincinnati — we hear from Hamlin on the emotions of coming back to the scene of his cardiac arrest incident, and from the emergency medical team that saved Hamlin’s life that night.
We also learn more about the profound impact Hamlin has had across the world, discover how the Bills players are handling the emotions of returning to Cincinnati, how Hamlin has formed a strong bond with Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and more!
- Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati on a mission bigger than football - New York Post
- Damar Hamlin’s emergency team looks back: ‘The crowd didn’t exist … it was me, God and that kid’ - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Katherine Fitzgerald: How Damar Hamlin has impacted so many, including me - Buffalo News
- How Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest affected the sporting world - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- How Bills players are handling Damar Hamlin’s return to Cincinnati - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL bond between Bills’ Damar Hamlin and Bengals’ Tyler Boyd - ESPN
- Bengals still feel lasting effects of Damar Hamlin game: ‘It always triggers’ - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news
Positional grades for the Bills heading into the second half of the season, hear from general manager Brandon Beane on why he doesn’t want to push back the NFL’s trade deadline, and why the Bills did well to add cornerback Rasul Douglas at the deadline.
- Inside the Bills: A position-by-position midseason report card - Buffalo News
- Bills midseason grades: Is Buffalo a contender with productive offense, wounded defense? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ryan O’Halloran: Move NFL trade deadline to later in season? Bills GM says ‘Nope’ - Buffalo News
- Trade deadline, Raiders fallout, blockbuster Week 9 slate: Our NFL writers discuss - The Athletic (subscription required)
