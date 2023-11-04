2024 NFL Draft: Week 10 college football preview & live chat

We’re heading to the final quarter of the 2023 college football season and Week 10 is one of the best yet. There are a number of high profile games on the docket throughout the day on Saturday. It’s a five pack of ranked matchups to highlight across the country.

In the noon window, No. 23 Kansas State travels to No. 7 Texas for a conference tilt that has direct Big 12 Championship implications for both squads. Texas is still playing without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Second-ranked Georgia plays host to No. 12 Missouri in the mid afternoon. The Bulldogs are looking for their first marquee win of the year and get their chance to do so against the Tigers — a team that has scored 30-plus points in six straight contests.

Bedlam takes place this weekend with the classic rivalry between this installment of No. 9 Oklahoma saddling up to Stillwater to face No. 22 Oklahoma State. Sophomore phenom running back Ollie Gordon II has been lighting college football on fire in the stat sheet for the Cowboys.

The odds-on leader for highest scoring game of the day comes from a Pac-12 matchup between two elite offenses. No. 20 USC sees No. 5 Washington come to town in a game that Washington needs to have and one that the Trojans should certainly getting up for. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Caleb Williams has shown some cracks in the dam in 2023. This is a huge national moment for him to right some of those wrongs Saturday night.

Last but not least, an SEC West contest that also has direct SEC Championship implications is set for primetime between high powered No. 14 LSU and No. 8 Alabama. The matchup between the talent on the Tigers’ offense versus the Tide defense will be the best of the day and one you won’t want to miss if you’re an NFL Draft fan.

With the games set for action, let’s peel back the curtain for a look at three prospect matchups we’re watching in Week 10 and the game of the week. Let us know in the comments what you’re watching on the first Saturday of November.

LSU WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Alabama CBs Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold

This is a matchup of players who could all be selected in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft. You won’t see a better perimeter matchup all year than this one, with multiple premier prospects at one position facing up against each other. LSU will put this matchup to the test early and often.

The two Tigers stars at wideout have accounted for easily over half of the team’s receptions and 20 of 26 total receiving touchdowns this season. Nabers is a twitchy Z/Slot who has a ton of juice while Thomas is a potential X receiver at the next level who is a ball of athleticism and raw talent.

McKinstry and Arnold are both high-level players with McKinstry being the longer, twitchier player, while Arnold has the dog mentality you’re looking for at the corner spot. They’ll have the opportunity to line it up against two of the best in the country. How both of them fare will be an indicative benchmark come NFL Draft time for both players.

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan vs. UCLA Edge Laiatu Latu

Another matchup of potential first-round draft selections is happening for the Pac-12 after-dark segment at 10:30 p.m. EDT. Morgan will be holding it down at left tackle for the Wildcats with Latu pursuing off the edge. Both players have made themselves some money in 2023.

Jordan Morgan is one of the strongest tackle prospects in this coming year’s class with the requisite size and athleticism to stick at the spot in the NFL. Morgan is a four year starter who has put on a ton of film over the course of his career. This will be another great opportunity to put quality play on tape against one of the best pass rushers in the country.

Latu is the best technical pass rusher in the country. You won’t be blown away by his first step, but he’s a plenty good enough athlete to slot in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His ability to clear hands off of him is superb. Going against a talented, experienced tackle in Morgan is going to be a fantastic matchup.

So anyway here's every sack so far from Laiatu Latu.



got some Judon to him. pic.twitter.com/pu3ddx6Ce2 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 3, 2023

Kansas State LG Cooper Beebe vs. Texas IDL T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II

The Big 12 as it currently stands isn’t necessarily known for trench play. But there will be a big-time matchup on the interior when the Wildcats are on offense against the Longhorns. The best player on Kansas State’s offense is left guard Cooper Beebe, who has put plenty of dominant reps on tape in 2023.

He’ll be going up against one of the strongest defensive tackles in the country in T’Vondre Sweat — who’s one of the best gap-plugging interior players you’ll see in college. Byron Murphy is a more well-rounded player who will cause disruption as a pass rusher on top of already being a stout run defender as well.

This matchup could be flying under the radar right now, but it may make a big difference in the outcome on Saturday afternoon.

#KSU LG Cooper Beebe kicks ass in pass pro! Hands two guys after pulling across the LOS against TCU pic.twitter.com/Kyg9IwCChj — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 3, 2023

Game of the Week

No. 14 LSU @ No. 8 Alabama

7:45 p.m. EDT

CBS

It was a challenge to choose just one game for Week 10 on what is a very strong week across the country. But this matchup was too good to pass up between two SEC foes.

The Tigers boast one of the most explosive offenses in college football with plenty of draftable prospects to watch.

If LSU is to win, the offense will be going through quarterback and possible Heisman favorite Jayden Daniels who has flipped his game to a new level in 2023. Daniels is a tremendous athlete who has improved as a passer in all facets this season. If the Tigers win and the offense looks good in doing so, go ahead and vault Daniels to the top of every early Heisman race list.

We’ve already talked about Daniels having two complete stud wideouts to deal the ball to in Nabers and Thomas. Those two will be key, and throw in draft-eligible wide receiver Kyren Lacy to complete the top of the receiver room.

Interior offensive linemen Charles Turner and Garrett Dellinger are both quality players who will likely be drafted into the NFL next April. Underclassman offensive tackle Will Campbell is the star of the line, but he’s not currently draft eligible.

Facing off against the Tigers is a very strong defense for the Tide led by two elite pass rushers in Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. Both players are going to be looking to wreak havoc on LSU’s offensive line to make life uncomfortable for Daniels in the pocket.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson is one of the leading tacklers for Alabama.

In the secondary, it’s Arnold and McKinstry leading the way as mentioned previously. Malachi Moore is an effective player out of the slot for the Tide.

When Alabama is on offense, Jase McClellan is a name at running back to know and certainly a draftable player with speed at the position.

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton is a player who could be profiting this week with the Tigers without an abundance of players in the secondary to compete at a high level. This needs to be a spot where Burton takes full advantage.

On the offensive line, JC Latham is the star of the show for Alabama as he continues to look to solidify himself as a first-round draft selection at right tackle.

LSU is looking to have a massive performance from talented defensive tackle Maason Smith in this game. The Tigers are without fellow talented interior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo in this matchup, so Smith will have to pick up the slack. He hasn’t looked like the flashes we saw on previous occasions, but there’s no time like the present to have a breakout performance.

Linebacker Omar Speights is a rock-solid player who has battled some injuries this season. The Oregon State transfer should have a hand in what direction this game heads for the Tigers. LSU’s best overall player on defense is linebacker/edge Harold Perkins who has been looking for a solidified role in 2023. His splash plays are excellent, and he will need some to get the defense to make the stops needed to win this contest. Perkins isn’t draft eligible but you can see the amount of talent he possesses as a true sophomore.

LSU’s secondary has been a talking point all season for how much they have struggled. We’ll see who’s able to suit up for them this week, but a healthy unit was already having major issues. We do know that starting corner Zy Alexander is out for this game.